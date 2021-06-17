GOT7's BamBam Calls Listeners To Untie The Gift Box In 'riBBon' Music Video | Review

GOT7's BamBam is the latest member of the seven member-band to release a solo debut song. After leaving JYP Entertainment, BamBam signed up with Abyss company. riBBon is his first release with Abyss. BamBam's debut solo mini-album riBBon was released on June 15, 2021. He teased the fans with stills and videos from the music video, leading up to the final unveiling of the track on June 15. The dream-like teasers for BamBam's debut song set the stage for a sweet surprise for the fans.

GOT7's BamBam unravels his new self in his debut song riBBon

BamBam's debut solo mini-album riBBon contains six tracks of varying genres. The mini album's title is stylized to 'riBBon' with capital Bs to point at BamBam. The title track borrows its name from the album title. riBBon is a track that introduces the new BamBam to the world. He uses the symbolism of a ribbon to announce that he has something new in store when he sings, "Let me get it for you/Alright got it for you/​Untie the Ribbon, we're gonna have some fun/Now start over again, here we go".

The teasers for the music video served as the perfect appetizer for what was to come in the near future. The music video follows a dream-like sequence wherein BamBam dances his way to a catchy tune and sweet lyrics. The cinematography and the pastel shades in the music video render it a fantasy feel. The recurring imagery of ribbons in the music video latches on to the idea of unwrapping a gift box. BamBam is a Thai rapper, but he sings the song mainly in Korean, with a sprinkle of English lyrics in between. The melodious track is easy-going with smooth transitions between the bridge and the chorus.

Each of BamBam's songs in the album is diverse. Each track showcases the versatility through various genres like hip-hop, R&B, electro-synth music and even composition of the said tracks. The album begins with Intro which is produced by Murda Beatz, followed by Pandora which is a hip-hop track. The title track riBBon falls at number 3, followed by the funky dance number Look So Fine. The only track which is completely sung in English, Air combines BamBam's smooth vocals with Murda Beatz' composition to make the track a laid back and drowsy listen. The final track, Under The Sky, showcases BamBam's effortless singing for an R&B ballad. The song is a thank you note for the listeners and a promise of a new start.

(Image: GOT7 BamBam's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.