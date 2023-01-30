GOT7's Jackson Wang Performs At Lollapalooza; Expresses His Love For India

Chinese K-Pop sensation and 'GOT7' member Jackson Wang performed at the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai last night (January 29). On day 2, the singer gave stellar performances on his hit songs including 'Cruel' and '100 Ways' among others. The pop star donned an all-black attire and looked handsome as ever.

Not only this, but Wang also spoke about his love for India and Bollywood. While addressing the Indian fans, he said, "Namaste, this is Jackson Wang, this is Magic Man. I have been wanting to come to India forever. I have been always asking, when can I go for 4-5 years, and finally, yes! We’re very blessed to be performing here tonight. I hope you guys enjoy tonight like there’s no tomorrow. You ready, India?"

He further spoke about how he can't believe that he is India and expressed his wish to stay longer in the country. He said, “I still can’t believe I am in India. I wish I could stay longer. I wish I could come more often. I am a big fan of Bollywood. For people who don’t know who I am, I am Jackson Wang… Had an album called Magic Man, talking about the ups and downs in life I went through, just like everybody else. Every single day we go through sh*t so".

"I hope everybody here has a good time tonight, and when you leave here you treat yourself better, take care of yourself better. Find the stuff that makes you happy. That’s all I am about. Thank you again", he added.

Jackson's fans went gaga over him and shared some glimpses from the concert on social media. While, one user wrote, "India was not ready for this", and "Ohh he is so happy..he is finally here in India.. I'm so proud", penned another one.

Jackson Wang arrived in India

Jackson Wang arrived in Mumbai for his first-ever visit to India on January 28. He sported an all-black outfit and completed the look with a beanie and a mask. Ahgases (GOT7) fans arrived at the airport to meet their idol. As soon as Jackson stepped out of the airport, he greeted his fans with 'namaste'.

Several fans bought gifts for the ‘LMLY’ hitmaker but his team didn't accept any gifts. However, Jackson accepted all the handwritten letters from his fans.

The two-day international music festival also witnessed some amazing performers including Divine, Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, Raveena, and Prateek Kuhad among others.