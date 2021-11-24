Grammy 2022 Nomination Snubs: Ariana Grande, Drake Left Out Of Major Categories

The nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, November 23. While several artists like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat received several nominations, many artists who were expected to bag nominations were left out. Artists like Ariana Grande, Drake and more were left out of the big four general-field categories.

Other artists, who fared worse than expected at the 2022 Grammy Awards nominations were BTS, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, 2021’s best new artist winner, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Grammy Awards 2022 snubs

Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy was a hit this past year and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Even after the album was a commercial success, Drake finds himself nominated only for best rap performance and best rap album. Drake had called out the Grammys in the past, including reportedly declining to submit his album More Life for consideration for the 2018 edition of the music awards.

Meanwhile, South Korean boyband BTS’ No. 1 hit track Butter only landed one nomination, for 'Best pop duo/group performance'. The band’s fan base ARMY had called out the music awards after last year's snub when the band was nominated for 'Artist Of The Year'.

Experts and fans predicted that Ariana Grande could bag several nods for her latest release Positions and its title track of the same name. But she was left out of the big four general-field categories- Artist of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Another Grammys all-star, Taylor Swift, who won her third album of the year award at last year’s event Folklore, was eligible again for the 2022 Grammys for her December 2020 release Evermore. The singer did land an album of the year nomination for that release, but that was the only nomination she bagged. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus’ fans called out the nomination committee as her latest album Plastic Hearts failed to earn any nominations.

Artists like Jon Bastie, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish have scored the most number of nominations. Jon Bastie leads with 11 nominations, while Justin Bieber, H.E.R, and Doja Cat follow with eight nominations, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo bagged seven nods.

(Image: AP)