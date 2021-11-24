Grammy Awards 2022: Did BTS Get Nominated For Grammy? Here's Why Army Is Disappointed

Quick links:
Image: AP
While the audience waits to watch the Grammy Awards 2022 ceremony next year, the Grammy nominations 2022 left the fans delighted. While the popular K-pop band BTS bagged one nomination in 'Best duo/ group performer,' it, on the other hand, left many BTS fans, popularly called Army, disappointed to learn that it only received one nomination this year.
BTS got one nomination in the category of 'Best Pop duo/band performer' for their song Butter.
However, the Army took to social media and expressed their sadness on BTS receiving just one nomination while others stated how it did not make any sense as the last year was among the most successful years for the boy band. BTS received only one Grammy nomination under the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song, Butter alongside other nominees namely Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” and Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More.”
Numerous fans took to Twitter and stated how BTS wasn't nominated under more categories while some others stated that BTS had the power to make their own awarding show in which the Grammy awards will win under the category of the worst awarding show. Some of them also mentioned that BTS does not need American media and added that their American fan base was so large that it does not matter whether they receive a Grammy or not. Some of them further backed the BTS and added that their Army increases their ratings no matter where they appear. Take a look at some of the reactions by the BTS Army.
Tell me how it makes sense that after such a good and successful year bts only got nominated for 1 Grammy #makeitmakesense #BTS #ARY— Kaleya (@Btsforever977) November 24, 2021
#scammys are people full of idiot. Bruh BTS PAVED THE WAY !!! can't you see that ? Anyways, BTS can make their own awarding show for the worst awarding show in the world and Grammys definitely win 씨발. BTS don't need Grammy, Grammy need BTS.— yoongi's property (@swagsuganim) November 24, 2021
BEST POP DUO OR GROUP PERFORMANCE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zuI0iumPJY@BTS_twt congratulations guys— Hazel Joy Becares07 (@_hazelnut07) November 24, 2021
Disappointed but not surprised Grammy 😔😐😒..
BTS do deserve to get a Grammy and everyone knows that. Well everyone except for you. The truth is they should have gotten a Grammy a long time ago but it is clear that they won't because of old racist white dudes that control things.— *Pyrochic* (@pyrochic1981) November 24, 2021
BTS doesn’t need mainstream American media. Their American fan base is so large it literally doesn’t matter whether they get a Grammy or not. They have ACTUALLY outgrown the award. Sure it’s nice to be recognized but their reputation precedes them. BTS is iconic and untouchable!!— 하비 호비⁷ (@HAPPIHOBl) November 24, 2021
Who else is as desirable as BTS? Army increase ratings no matter where they appear. American media just uses BTS and we fall right into it every time. We NEED to be more selective with where our attention lies. I wish that Hybe took this approach, BTS doesn’t need anyone— 하비 호비⁷ (@HAPPIHOBl) November 24, 2021
Song Of The Year
1. BAD HABITS
Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
2. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
3. DRIVERS LICENSE
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
4. FIGHT FOR YOU
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
5. HAPPIER THAN EVER
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
6. KISS ME MORE
Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
7. LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
8. MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)
Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
9. PEACHES
Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
10. RIGHT ON TIME
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
1. AROOJ AFTAB
2. JIMMIE ALLEN
3. BABY KEEM
4. FINNEAS
5. GLASS ANIMALS
6. JAPANESE BREAKFAST
7. THE KID LAROI
8. ARLO PARKS
9. OLIVIA RODRIGO
10. SAWEETIE
Field 1 – Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
1. ANYONE
Justin Bieber
2. RIGHT ON TIME
Brandi Carlile
3. HAPPIER THAN EVER
Billie Eilish
4. POSITIONS
Ariana Grande
5. DRIVERS LICENSE
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
1. I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
2. LONELY
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
3. BUTTER
BTS
4. HIGHER POWER
Coldplay
5. KISS ME MORE
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
1. LOVE FOR SALE
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
2. ‘TIL WE MEET AGAIN (LIVE)
Norah Jones
3. A TORI KELLY CHRISTMAS
Tori Kelly
4. LEDISI SINGS NINA
Ledisi
5. THAT’S LIFE
Willie Nelson
6. A HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS
Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
1. JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE)
Justin Bieber
2. PLANET HER (DELUXE)
Doja Cat
3. HAPPIER THAN EVER
Billie Eilish
4. POSITIONS
Ariana Grande
5. SOUR
Olivia Rodrigo
Field 2 – Dance/Electronic Music
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
1. HERO
Afrojack & David Guetta
2. LOOM
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
3. BEFORE
James Blake
4. HEARTBREAK
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
5. YOU CAN DO IT
Caribou
6. ALIVE
Rüfüs Du Sol
7. THE BUSINESS
Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
1. SUBCONSCIOUSLY
Black Coffee
2. FALLEN EMBERS
Illenium
3. MUSIC IS THE WEAPON (RELOADED)
Major Lazer
4. SHOCKWAVE
Marshmello
5. FREE LOVE
Sylvan Esso
6. JUDGEMENT
Ten City
Field 3 – Contemporary Instrumental Music
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
1. DOUBLE DEALIN’
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
2. THE GARDEN
Rachel Eckroth
3. TREE FALLS
Taylor Eigsti
4. AT BLUE NOTE TOKYO
Steve Gadd Band
5. DEEP: THE BARITONE SESSIONS, VOL. 2
Mark Lettieri
Field 4 – Rock
Best Rock Performance
1. SHOT IN THE DARK
AC/DC
2. KNOW YOU BETTER (LIVE FROM CAPITOL STUDIO A)
Black Pumas
3. NOTHING COMPARES 2 U
Chris Cornell
4. OHMS
Deftones
5. MAKING A FIRE
Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
1. GENESIS
Deftones
2. THE ALIEN
Dream Theater
3. AMAZONIA
Gojira
4. PUSHING THE TIDES
Mastodon
5. THE TRIUMPH OF KING FREAK (A CRYPT OF PRESERVATION AND SUPERSTITION)
Rob Zombie
Best Rock Album
1. POWER UP
AC/DC
2. CAPITOL CUTS – LIVE FROM STUDIO A
Black Pumas
3. NO ONE SINGS LIKE YOU ANYMORE VOL. 1
Chris Cornell
4. MEDICINE AT MIDNIGHT
Foo Fighters
5. McCARTNEY III
Paul McCartney... Click here to check the full list
