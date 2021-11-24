Grammy Awards 2022: Jay Z To Paul McCartney, Artists With Most Grammy Nominations

Throughout the history of the Grammy Awards, many significant records have been set. Grammy is considered to be one of the four major annual American entertainment awards, along with the Academy Awards (for film achievements), the Emmy Awards (for television achievements), and the Tony Awards (for theatre and Broadway achievements). As the nominations for Grammy 2022 were unveiled on November 23, rapper Jay Z became the most nominated artist in the history of Grammy. Here is a list of artists with the most Grammy nominations.

1. Jay Z

Jay Z currently holds the title of most Grammy nominations with 83 nods. The Big Pimpin rapper achieved the feat when the Grammy Awards 2022 nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 23. He earned two fresh nominations in the best rap song category for Jail with Kanye West, and Bath Salts alongside Nas and DMX. Jay-Z has won a total of 23 Grammy Awards, the most by a rapper.

2. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney gained worldwide fame as the co-lead vocalist, co-songwriter, and bassist for the Beatles. He is considered one of the most successful composers and performers of all time. He has a total of 81 nominations and 18 Grammy Awards.

3. Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones is a legendary musician, songwriter, composer, arranger. His career spans 70 years in the entertainment industry with a record of 80 Grammy Award nominations, 28 Grammys, and a Grammy Legend Award in 1992. He was named one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century by Time.

4. Beyoncé

Beyoncé rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She has a total of 79 nominations and 28 Grammy Awards. She also holds the record of most Grammys won by a female artist and Most Grammys won by a female artist in one night (6).

5. Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 160 million records sold. He has a total of 75 nominations and 22 Grammy Awards. Six of his albums were included on Rolling Stone's 2020 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list; the same publication named him the title of one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.

6. Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is known as a virtual one-man band, his use of synthesizers and other electronic musical instruments during the 1970s reshaped the conventions of R&B. Wonder is one of the world's best-selling musicians, with sales of over 100 million records worldwide. He has 76 Grammy nominations and has won 25 Grammy Awards (the most by a solo artist).

Image: AP