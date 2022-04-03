Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste To Billie Eilish, Artists With Most Nominations This Year

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is set to take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Earlier the presentation was set to take place in Los Angeles, California on January 31, 2022. However, Recording Academy stated on January 18 that the ceremony will be postponed and rescheduled to Sunday, April 3 due to the spike of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, similar to last year, when the celebration was moved from January to March due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Awards will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this year, instead of Los Angeles or New York City, as is customary. Six Latin Grammy Award shows have already taken place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, including the Latin Grammys in 2021, according to Teenvouge. The nominations for this year have generated a lot of excitement. Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist are included in the General Field, also known as the 'Big Four' categories. The number of musicians nominated for 2022 has been increased from eight to ten.

Jon Batiste leads the artists with 11 nominations

Musician Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, Justin Bieber has received eight nominations while Billie Eilish received seven nominations this year. If Olivia Rodrigo, who is nominated in the 'Big Four' wins all four awards, she will become the second-youngest artist to do so, after Billie Eilish, and if singer-songwriter Jon Batiste wins all 11 Grammys he is nominated, he will become the second-youngest artist to do.

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, will host the Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah, a comedian and host of The Daily Show, will host the Grammy Awards again this year after hosting the event last year in 2021. A list of some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities, from the music industry to famous performers, will be delivering the prizes. Anthony Mackie, Avril Lavigne, Billy Porter, Dua Lipa, Jared Leto, Joni Mitchell, Keith Urban, Lenny Kravitz, Ludacris, Megan Thee Stallion, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Questlove are among the performers scheduled to perform at the main ceremony. Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, the members of Silk Sonic will start the show, according to Teenvouge.

Image: AP