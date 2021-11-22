Grammy Awards 2022 Nominations Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch The Event?

One of the biggest nights of the music industry Grammy Awards 2022 is all set to take place on January 31, 2022. The Recording Academy will reveal the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards show via the second annual virtual Livestream event that will take place Tuesday, November 23. Read on to find out how to watch Grammy Awards 2022 Nominations Livestreaming.

When and where to watch the 64th GRAMMY Awards?

The Recording Academy will reveal the nominations for the 2022 GRAMMYs Awards show via the second annual virtual Livestream event that will take place on Tuesday, November 23. The Livestream will be available to view on live.grammy.com. The nominations Livestream event will begin at approximately 9 a.m. PT and if you are in India it will begin at 10:30 pm, IST.

Immediately following the nominations Livestream, a full nominations list will be made available on the official website of Grammys and on the Recording Academy's social media platforms, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Meanwhile, the 64th GRAMMY Awards will take place on January 31, 2022.

After receiving major flak over the previous year's award ceremony, the Recording Academy has made some major changes behind the scenes. For the first time in 27 years, the final choices in each of the Big Four categories — album, record, and song of the year plus best new artist — will be made by the roughly 12,000 voting members of the Recording Academy. The Academy disbanded all of its nominations review committees, including the one that determined the finalists in the Big Four categories.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. in a statement shared on the official Grammy's website said, "It's been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I'm immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our Awards process. This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community. We are honoured to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the Awards process."

Image: AP