Grammy Awards 2022 Premiere Ceremony Sees Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West And More Win Big

The entire world is witnessing one of the biggest events i.e Grammys 2022, happening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The audience is hooked to the TV screens eagerly waiting to see who makes it big on a prestigious night. The 64th edition of the Grammys will witness a grand launch on Sunday. The star-studded evening sees celebrities of the music industry gracing the red carpet and also A-list performers who wow the audience with their songs and musical performances.

With the event around the corner, Kanye West, Olivia Rodrigo, and many others have made it big at the Pre-Grammys ceremony 2022.

Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo make it big at Grammys 2022

The big winners of the early Grammy premiere ceremony include Tyler Gregory Okonma famously known as Tyler, the Creator under the category of Best Rap Album for Call Me If You Get Lost. Esperanza Spalding bagged the Best Jazz Vocal prize for Songwrights Apothecary Lab. Olivia Rodrigo emerged as the Best Pop Solo Performance winner for Driver's License. Whereas, the Grammys for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album went to Love For Sale.

Chris Stapleton wins the award for his album Starting Over. On the other hand, Foo Fighters won the Grammy in all three categories including the Best Rock Performance for Making A Fire, Best Rock Song for Waiting On A War, and Best Rock Album for Medicine At Midnight.

More about the Grammys

The Grammy Awards, also termed Grammys, is an award represented by the Recording Academy. It recognizes 'Outstanding Achievement in the music industry. The Grammys are the first of the Big Three networks' major music awards held annually (before the Billboard Music Awards in Summer, and the American Music Awards in Fall).

Image: AP