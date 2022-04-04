Grammys 2022: John Legend Honours Ukraine, Performs His Song 'Free' With Native Artists

With an interesting lineup of stars and performances, this year’s 64th Grammy Awards turned out to be extra special. Taking place in Las Vegas this year, the starry night witnessed who’s who of the music world getting awarded for their hard work. This year, in a rare insistence, singer John Legend who was nominated for any category, made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song Free.

John who is known for his fabulous voice, extended his support to Ukraine through his new song as he's joined by Mika Newton, whose sister is serving in the Ukrainian army, and Lyuba Yakimchuk, a poet from Donbas who fled Ukraine just days ago. John Legend’s soul-stirring voice with Mika just left the spectators emotional and filled with the spirit of empathy.

John Legend’s performance at the Grammys was soon after President Zelenskyy’s virtual appearance at the award function. John’s performance was in support of the Ukraine crisis where he crooned his debut song Free while extending his support to the refugees amid the ongoing war crisis.

John Legend performs with Ukrainian artists during Grammy's

The official Twitter page of Grammy shared an on-stage picture from the performance while expressing their honour of witnessing such a spectacular performance. “We’re honored to welcome Ukrainian musicians #SiuzannaIglidan, @Mika_Newton, and poet #LyubaYakimchuk to the #GRAMMYs.”

Not just the performance, but Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s virtual appearance at the ceremony where he requested "support in any way you can" as his country continues to fight the Russian invasion. "Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos … but our music will break through anyway," Zelenskyy said in a virtual appearance. Apart from Legend, other stars who left all splendid with their performance include Lady Gaga, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and more.

With her brother Finneas on acoustic guitar, the multi-time Grammy winner Eilish first sings her hit tune in a room where a couch is on the ceiling and she's walking around in the water and then winds up on the rooftop of this very strange home to rock out like a champ.

