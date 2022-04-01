Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga Joins List Of Artists To Perform At 64th Grammy Awards

Gaga lovers have good news to go gaga about! The 64th Grammy Awards which is scheduled to take place on Sunday night in the US has just got a boost as star power Lady Gaga, who is already nominated for five Grammys this year, has joined the performer's lineup ahead of the ceremony.

The 36-year-old and 12 time Grammy winner is up for Record of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, and Best Music Video for I Get a Kick Out of You, as well as an Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Love for Sale, which she co-wrote with Tony Bennett.

Lady Gaga marks last concert with Tony Bennett

In September, only one month after Bennett announced his retirement from performing, the two powerhouses came together for their second album together. The record is a tribute to Cole Porter, a composer and songwriter. While speaking with people, the A Star is Born actor had said, "I think it was the next day, after the record released and had gone No. 1, he said, 'I wanna make this Cole Porter record with you,' and I said I would do it, and then guess what? We did it!"

Speaking with the publication Variety, Bennett's son and manager Danny indicated that it would be the singer's last gig when they played back-to-back shows at Radio City Music Hall. They also informed the publication that there will be no more concerts. "We struggled with this decision because he is a capable performer. This, however, is a doctor's order," said Bennett’s son to Variety.

The musical duo has also gained six Grammy nominations for their Love For Sale album. It has been nominated under major award categories of Album of the Year, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), while the single I Get A Kick Out Of You from the album has been selected under Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo or Group Performance categories.

Bennett and Gaga first collaborated for 2011's Duets II, while their second association came with the Grammy Winning album Cheek to Cheek. Love For Sale, which came out on September 30, 2021, marks their third and final collaboration.

In 2016, Tony Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and suffers from short-term memory loss.

List of other performers at 64th Grammy Awards

Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas, Jon Batiste, BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, Billy Strings, and Carrie Underwood are among the other Grammy performers.

Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler will perform songs written by Stephen Sondheim in a special "In Memoriam" portion.