Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo Gets 2 Awards, Chris Stapleton Bags Best Country Album Trophy

Adding another feather to her flamboyant career, Olivia Rodrigo has won the best new artist and best pop award at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The musician became prominent after the breakout of her massive viral hit Drivers License and the following albums titled Sour and Good For You.

Popular singer Olivia Rodrigo graced the Grammy Awards 2022 with a whopping four nominations - best new artist, album, record, and song of the year.

Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton win big at Grammys 2022

While accepting the award, Rodrigo said, "This is my biggest dream come true". Following her was Chris Stapleton whose 'Starting Over' won the Grammy for best country album. To note, this was Stapleton's third Grammy for the day. Doubling the celebration, Chris Stapleton won the accolades coinciding with the birthday of his 4-year-old twins. The musician while giving his thanking speech expressed that he's happy and sad at the same time as the career that brought him such accolades has also forced him to stay away from home on so many special days.

To whoever left a hole in the middle of @ChrisStapleton’s soul: we’re onto you. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rUIBuaqVBx — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

Foo Fighters won three awards, however, due to the unfortunate death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins, the group didn't attend the function. The rock band did extend their record artist for most rock album wins with five for 'Medicine at Midnight'. The band's track 'Making a Fire' won best rock performance and 'Waiting on a War' defeated other nominees for a best rock song.

Grammys 2022 other winners

Song of the Year

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

Best Alternative Music Album

“Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent

Best Rock Performance

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

“The Alien,” Dream Theater

Best Rock Song

“Waiting on a War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

“Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

Best R&B Performance

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

Best R&B Song

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

The performance lineup for the 64th Grammy Awards include BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo. The ceremony was held at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, April 3 and was streamed by the CBS Television Network.

Image: Recording Academy Grammy Twitter & Instagram