Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo Gets 2 Awards, Chris Stapleton Bags Best Country Album Trophy

Image: Recording Academy Grammy Twitter & Instagram
Adding another feather to her flamboyant career, Olivia Rodrigo has won the best new artist and best pop award at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The musician became prominent after the breakout of her massive viral hit Drivers License and the following albums titled Sour and Good For You.
Popular singer Olivia Rodrigo graced the Grammy Awards 2022 with a whopping four nominations - best new artist, album, record, and song of the year.
While accepting the award, Rodrigo said, "This is my biggest dream come true". Following her was Chris Stapleton whose 'Starting Over' won the Grammy for best country album. To note, this was Stapleton's third Grammy for the day. Doubling the celebration, Chris Stapleton won the accolades coinciding with the birthday of his 4-year-old twins. The musician while giving his thanking speech expressed that he's happy and sad at the same time as the career that brought him such accolades has also forced him to stay away from home on so many special days.
Congrats Best New Artist - @oliviarodrigo 💜 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/WO1vkOjzjs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Congrats Best Country Album winner - 'Starting Over' @ChrisStapleton #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/RenOHCkBoi— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
To whoever left a hole in the middle of @ChrisStapleton’s soul: we’re onto you. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rUIBuaqVBx— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Foo Fighters won three awards, however, due to the unfortunate death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins, the group didn't attend the function. The rock band did extend their record artist for most rock album wins with five for 'Medicine at Midnight'. The band's track 'Making a Fire' won best rock performance and 'Waiting on a War' defeated other nominees for a best rock song.
The performance lineup for the 64th Grammy Awards include BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo. The ceremony was held at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, April 3 and was streamed by the CBS Television Network.
