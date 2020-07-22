Guess These Armaan Malik’s Songs Based On The Leads He Lent His Voice To

Armaan Malik is counted amongst the most successful young singers of the current times. Armaan has not only managed to create a special niche for himself in the Hindi Film Industry but his soulful tracks and charming personality have also garnered a humungous fanbase. On the occasion of Armaan Malik's birthday, here's a quiz based on the singer's songs. Only a true fan of Armaan can guess these songs by the clues of the leads they are picturised on.

Armaan Malik songs' quiz

1. Can you guess which Armaan Malik’s song featured Allu Arjun alongside Pooja Hegde? The hook step of the song was also widely loved by the audience.

Chale Aana

Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar

Butta Bomma

Jab Tak

2. This Armaan Malik’s song was picturised on Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. The duo was seen romancing as they travelled together on a bike on the roads of Goa. Can you guess which song is this?

Bol Do Na Zara

Tujhe Sochta Hun

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

Jab Tak

3. Remember the song of Armaan Malik in which Sushant Singh Rajput as Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen spending time with Sakshi Rawat (Kiara Advani ). Can you guess the song?

Kaun Tujhe

Jab Tak

Besabriyaan

Bol Do Na Zara

4. Can you guess Armaan Malik’s song picturised on Emraan Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri?

Mujhko Barsaat Bana Lo

Paas Aao

Tere Mere

Bol Do Na Zara

5. Which song of Armaan Malik featured Karan Singh Grover alongside Zareen Khan?

Oye Oye

Dil Mein Ho Tum

Chale Aana

Wajah Tum Ho

6. Can you guess which song sung by Armaan Malik featured Urvashi Rautela? This song is also performed by Armaan Malik in several live concerts.

Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar

Wajah Tum Ho

Chale Aana

Dil Mein Ho Tum

7. This famous song by Armaan Malik is from one of the most commercially successful movies of Shahid Kapoor. This song featured Shahid alongside Kiara Advani.

Pehla Pyaar

Wajah Tum Ho

Jab Tak

Zara Thehro

8. Can you guess the song by Armaan Malik which was his hit single featuring Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone?

Wajah Tum Ho

Jab Tak

Khali Khali Dil

Zara Thehro

9. Which Armaan Malik’s song was picturised on Zareen Khan and Sharman Joshi?

Chale Aana

Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Bar

Pehla Pyaar

Tumhe Apna Banane Ka

10. Which Armaan Malik song featured Pulkit Samrat alongside Yami Gautam?

Oye Oye

Dil Mein Ho Tum

Mujhko Barsaat Banalo

Chale Aana

Armaan Malik songs' quiz - answers

Butta Bomma

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

Jab Tak

Bol Do Na Zara

Wajah Tum Ho

Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar

Pehla Pyaar

Khali Khali Dil

Tumhe Apna Banane Ka

Mujhko Barsaat Bana Lo

