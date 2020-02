Gurdas Maan's Son Gurickk & Actress Simran Kaur Mundi Tie The Knot; See Wedding Pictures

Legendary singer Gurdas Maan's son Gurickk Maan tied the knot with Punjabi actress Simran Kaur Mundi on Friday. In an intimate traditional Punjabi ceremony, Simran married her long-time boyfriend in Patiala. While Simran Kaur Mundi looked stunning in a red heavy embroidered lehenga, Gurickk's look was on point with a mustard-colour outfit paired with a blue turban.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh, actress Poppy Jabbal shared some beautiful pictures on social media. Rapper Badshah was also spotted in the pics.

For those unaware, Simran was crowned Pantaloons Femina Miss India Universe 2008 in Mumbai. She made her debut in Bollywood with Jo Hum Chahein (2011). She also appeared on reality game show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout.

She was also a part of 'Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi' produced by Ekta Kapoor and Punjabi film 'Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin'. Simran was also paired opposite comedian Kapil Sharma, in the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, directed by Abbas Mustan.

