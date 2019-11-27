Guru Randhawa's Latest Heartbreaking Song BLACK Talks About His Assault In Canada

Guru Randhawa is one of the most renowned singers and composers from India who has worked extensively in Punjabi, Bhangra, Bollywood, and Indian-pop music. The singer was attacked by an unknown assailant a few months back in Canada. Guru's latest song, Black, was dropped only a day ago on November 27, 2019. The song is one that will touch the heartstrings of Guru's fans and is based on his experience in Canada.

Above is the post made by Guru on his official Instagram page where he announced the release of his new song, Black. The song is heartfelt and is clearly based on Guru's hard journey to become as successful as he is now, and the assault that he experienced in Canada. The music video of the song also has a newspaper clipping of the incident that Guru dealt with. Below is the video for the song that was posted on T-Series' official YouTube channel.

Guru Randhawa's latest song is more autobiographical than any of his other hit singles. And unlike most of his songs that are upbeat and energetic, this one has a more somber tone that is meant to signify the feelings of the Guru after the assault. The song also shows how Guru is treating his current success.

Black was penned down by lyricist Bunty Bains, who also composed the song. The song also features Krishna Mukherjee as the female voice talent and was produced by Bhushan Kumar. The video for the song was provided by Harry and Preet Singh. Davvy Singh provided the music for the song. As of now, the song already has over 2.9 million views on YouTube.

Guru has previously worked as a singer for several hit films this year. Many songs from Saaho and Arjun Patiala were sung by him. He also recently featured in an international music video, Mueve La Cintura, which was his first collaboration with the popular and acclaimed singer Pitbull.

