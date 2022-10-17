Hailey-Selena Gomez Pose Happily After Former Addresses Rumours She 'stole' Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for their first public photos together four years after the American model tied the knot with the former's ex-Justin Bieber. The duo posed for impromptu photos at the star-studded 2022 Museum Gala in Los Angeles, thereby shutting all the rumours of a rift between them. It is pertinent to note that the celebration was one of the most high-profile events so far. While one photo has the Ice Cream crooner placing her hand on Hailey's leg, while in the second one both could be seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for a picture together.

Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber shut down rift rumours

The snaps were clicked by photographer Tyrell Hampton who also shared the same pictures on his Instagram handle. "Plott twist," he captioned the post. The photo has touched many hearts with netizens as well as celebrities sending 'love and respect' to Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Ava Phillipe headed to her Instagram Story and reposted Tyrell's post as the former penned, "I'm not one to get wrapped up in celeb drama & at the end of the day, it's really just a pic (& none of my business!) But it does make me smile to see these boss babes out there setting the record straight. Love + respect for you both!"

Selena and Hailey's public display of affection came after the latter's conversation on Alex Cooper's podcast in September where she addressed the rumours about her "stealing" Bieber from Gomez. During the chat, host Alex Cooper asked - "Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as (Gomez)?" Hailey Bieber reacted to the question and said,

"This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever." She claimed she has received a lot of hate and said, "A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole him.'" The model added, "It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth."

Justin Bieber and Hailey surprised their fans after unexpectedly tying the knot in 2018, leaving many upset as well. Netizens claimed that the model stole Bieber from his singer ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Image: Instagram/@tyrellhampton