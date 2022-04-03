Halsey To Attend 64th Grammy Awards Three Days After Surgery, Says 'Fragile But Excited'

Grammys is an honour awarded by the Recording Academy to recognize noteworthy contributions in the English music industry. With the 64th Annual Grammy Awards all set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, this year, the nominations were revealed via a virtual Livestream on November 23, 2021. From Billie Eilish to BTS, notable entities from the music industry will take on the stage to perform at the highly-awaited award ceremony. Recently, pop star Halsey also revealed that she will be partaking in the event.

Halsey to attend 64th Grammy Awards post-surgery

The American singer took to her verified Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures as she announced that she will be attending the 64th Grammy Awards just three days after undergoing surgery. Taking to the caption, the pop star wrote, "The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery."

Halsey went on to add, "I walked the carpet with my stitches still in As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)" She even dropped a cute snap of her baby son Ender, whom she shares with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

Halsey nominated for Best Alternative Music Album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'

Halsey was also recognised by the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her work on The Chainsmokers' 2016 track Closer, but the musical duo Twenty One Pilots went on to win the award for their work on Stressed Out. However, this year, the star has been nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for her most recent studio album, titled If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The record performed well with listeners and reached the number two spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It was released back in August 2021 and was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, better known as Nine Inch Nails. She is competing against the likes of St. Vincent, Fleet Foxes, Japanese Breakfast and Arlo Parks in the category.

