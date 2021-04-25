Harrdy Sandhu On Interest In Body Building; Adds He 'Likes Lean & Fit Body'

Soch singer Harrdy Sandhu is making waves in the music industry with his trendy and westernized Punjabi beats. The singer is not only known for his songs but also for his fitness and visuals in his music videos. In an interview with B4U Entertainment, Harrdy revealed if he likes fitness as a passion and also talked about his journey in music.

Harrdy Sandhu on body-building

The host of the one-on-one chat Salil Acharya brought up the topic of Harrdy Sandhu's videos which took a lot of effort from the singer physically such as 'Naah'. Harrdy confirmed saying that it was the most laborious music video of his career as he had to work on his fitness and dancing skills. This prompted a question from the host asking Harrdy if he was interested in body-building since he was a former cricketer and was already quite fit.

Harrdy revealed that he does not necessarily like working out on his body. Continuing his statement, Harrdy said in the interview that he likes fit bodies like Christiano Ronaldo, who is lean and fit. The duo went on to cheerfully talk about how Christiano was fitter than all the body-builders combined.

Harrdy Sandhu's songs

The 34-year-old singer also talked about his music in the interview when asked about how he makes music. He answered saying that there was not a certain formula to follow while making the music. It is all about the melody, stated the singer. Harrdy also talked about the new trend of enjoying Punjabi music which gave his music more audience and contributed to his success as he would combine western music with Punjabi lyrics to make a trendy song.

A look at Harrdy Sandhu's songs and music video

The singer gained popularity in the mainstream industry with his song Soch. He went on to make catchy music with attractive music videos such as Kudi Tu Pataka, Backbone, and Kya Baat Ay. Harrdy revealed in the same interview that his song 'Naah' was a turning point for him in his career. The singer is now all set to venture into acting with his role in 83, an upcoming multi-starrer Bollywood film.

Promo Pic Credit: Harrdy Sandhu IG