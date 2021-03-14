Harrdy Sandhu's Songs With Jaani, From 'Soch' To 'Titliaan'; See List

Harrdy Sandhu is a popular Punjabi singer who has given numerous hit songs throughout his career. The singer has a huge fan following and gained a lot of fame when his song Soch garnered immense love from fans and critics alike. Sandhu has made some great collaborations with another popular Punjabi songwriter and music composer, Jaani. Here is a look at their collaborations and a list of their works together.

Harrdy Sandhu's songs with Jaani

Soch

Soch is a popular song about a couple who are hopelessly in love and their love remains unaffected even when one of them met with an unfortunate accident. Soch released in the year 2014 and has won awards like Most Romantic Ballad of the Year, Most Popular Song of The Year and Best Music Award after the song released. Soch was remade for Akshay Kumar starrer film Airlift in the year 2016. Watch the video of the same below.

Joker

Joker is another collaboration of Jaani and Harrdy Sandhu. The video on Youtube has got nearly 10 crore views. Watch the video of the same below.

Naa Ji Naa

Naa Ji Naa is another collaboration of Jaani and Harrdy Sandhu that released in the year 2015. The video on Youtube has got over 4 crore views. Watch the video of the same below.

Hornn Blow

Hornn Blow is another collaboration of Jaani and Harrdy Sandhu. The video on Youtube has got over 3 crore views. Watch the video of the same below.

Backbone

In the year 2017, Jaani and Hardy Sandhu collaborated again and produced Backbone. The video on Youtube has got over 4 crore views. Watch the video of the same below.

Yaar Ni Milya

Yaar Ni Milya is another collaboration of Jaani and Hardy Sandhu. The video on Youtube has got over 19 crore views. Watch the video of the same below.

Naah

Naah is another collaboration between Jaani and Hardy Sandhu. The video on Youtube has got over 508 million views. Watch the video of the same below.

Kya Baat Ay

Kya Baat Ay is another collaboration of Jaani and Hardy Sandhu and stars the singer in the music video. The video on Youtube has got over 519 million views. Watch the video of the same below.

She Dance Like

She Dance Like is another popular collaboration between Jaani and Hardy Sandhu. The video on Youtube has got over 100 million views. Watch the video of the same below.

Titliaan Warga

Tutliaan is the latest collaboration of Jaani and Hardy Sandhu. Starring Sargun Mehta and Harrdy in the music video, the song has got over 530 million views. Watch the video of the same below.