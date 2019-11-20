Harry Styles And Liam Payne To Reunite After The Dissolvement Of One Direction

Famous personalities Liam Payne and Harry Styles are reuniting together after the dissolvement of their boy band One Direction. Fans have been waiting for this moment for such a long time. It is said to be a mini-reunion, as Directioners crave for it. Harry Styles recently came out with his two new tracks which are Lights Out and Watermelon Sugar. Here is everything you need to know about the reunion of Liam Payne and Harry Styles.

ALSO READ | Liam Payne Speaks About Therapy, Fatherhood, Anxiety, And Success

Liam Payne and Harry Styles' mini-reunion

Liam and Harry are going to perform at the music festival at the same time where fans will be seeing them together after a long time. Fans are expecting them to sing a few One Direction songs during the music festival. They both recently announced their upcoming albums, while Liam Payne's LP1 will come out on December 6 and Harry Styles' Walls will be out on December 13.

Liam Payne is missing his 1D team members which is evident from this recent Instagram photo. The singer shared One direction's last album, Made In The A.M poster on his Instagram handle. Check out the image below.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Announces New Tour Titled Love On Tour Kicking Off In April 2020

Harry Styles was recently hosting this week's Saturday Night Live show. The actor did an amazing job taking over double duty by performing his latest single Watermelon Sugar and also showed off his comic talent on the show. However, the actor grabbed the attention of the audience by speaking about his One Direction bandmates. Liam Payne reacted to Harry's gig. The singer took over his Twitter on reacting about the gig. Take a look at Liam's reaction.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Hosts Saturday Night Live's Latest Episode | Shades Zayn Malik

Okay but if the audience were full of directioners I would’ve atleast heard one loud scream when @Harry_Styles said ‘’wouldn’t it be crazy if they were here tho’’😂❤️ and finally after @LiamPayne saying he hasn’t talked to Harry in ages Harry finally said he loved him😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/xVjro1BYAE — #WaterMelonSugar❤️🍉 (@AnisaS123) November 17, 2019

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Reveals A List Of Songs From His 'Fine Line' Album

This actually made me laugh out loud pic.twitter.com/fBW5XzFCXD — Liam (@LiamPayne) November 17, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.