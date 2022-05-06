Last Updated:

Harry Styles Announces Love On Tour 2022 Dates, Shows To Be Held In 5 American Cities

Harry Styles recently unveiled the dates of his upcoming tour which is slated to be held in five different cities in North America. Here’s all you need to know.

As the fans were eagerly waiting to be a part of Harry Styles concert after the latter left them stunned with his last appearance in the trailer of Olivia Wilde's directorial psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, the singer has finally announced the tour dates of his upcoming shows in different cities of North America. 

Harry Styles recently took to his official Instagram handle and announced his upcoming tour dates for his show titled Love On Tour 2022 and revealed that it will be held in five different cities including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Austin, and Chicago. The tour will begin in Toronto on 15 August and will finally come to an end in November with 10 shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Harry Styles' Love on Tour 2022 dates

  • Mon Aug. 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry's House^ 
  • Tue Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry's House^ 
  • Sun Aug. 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House* 
  • Thu Sep. 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House* 
  • Fri Sep. 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House* 
  • Sat Sep. 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House* 
  • Wed Sep. 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House* 
  • Thu Sep. 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House* 
  • Sat Sep. 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House* 
  • Wed Sep. 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House* 
  • Thu Sep. 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House* 
  • Wed Sep. 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House* 
  • Sun Sep. 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry's House~
  • Mon Sep. 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry's House~
  • Wed Sep. 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry's House~
  • Thu Sep. 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry's House~
  • Sun Oct. 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry's House~
  • Thu Oct. 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry's House#
  • Sat Oct. 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry's House#
  • Sun Oct. 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry's House#
  • Thu Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry's House#
  • Fri Oct. 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry's House#
  • Mon Oct. 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+
  • Wed Nov. 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+
  • Fri Nov. 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+
  • Sat Nov. 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+
  • Mon Nov. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+
  • Wed Nov. 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+
  • Fri Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+
  • Sat Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+
  • Mon Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+
  • Tue Nov. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+ 

Support Key

  • ^Madi Diaz
  • *Blood Orange
  • ~Gabriels
  • #Jessie Ware
  • +Ben Harper 

