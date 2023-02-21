Harry Styles Drinks Out Of Shoe During His Concert, Video Goes Viral

Harry Styles recently made headlines after a video from his concert in Perth, Australia went viral. It all happened on Monday (February 20) when the singer did something bizarre by engaging in an Aussie custom on stage. He took off one of his green Adidas sneakers, poured some drink (presumably beer) and chugged it from the shoe.

Although the singer drank from his show, he later called the tradition 'disgusting'. Styles was quoted saying, "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever heard of."

As different as it sounds, this practice of drinking from the shoe is known as 'shoey' which was popularized by Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo. To perform so, one pours a beverage, typically beer, either into their own or another person's shoe and then consume it.

Check out the Harry Styles' video here:

(13) Video completo del momento dónde Harry decide hacer el SHOEY 👟#LoveOnTourPerthpic.twitter.com/M7e9pvXVKa — Harry Argentina (@HarryArgentina) February 20, 2023

Harry Styles' big sweep at Brit Awards

Harry Styles' Australian concert came soon after his big win at Brit Awards last week. The As It Was singer bagged awards in all four categories that he was nominated for, including Song of the Year, Best Album, Best Artist, and Best Pop/R&B Act.

This year's Grammy Awards also witnessed Styles big win in two categories, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Other nominees in these categories were These Quiet Days by Brandi Carlile, Voyage by ABBA, 30 by Adele, Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, Renaissance by Beyoncé, Good Morning Beautiful by Mary J. Blige, Mister Morale and The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, and Special by Lizzo.