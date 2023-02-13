Harry Styles Thanks One Direction Bandmates During BRIT Acceptance Speech; Fans React

Harry Styles delighted the One Direction fans after the singer mentioned band members in his award acceptance speech at BRIT awards 2023. The 29-year-old singer won four awards at the ceremony in Pop/R&B Act, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year category.

Accepting the Artist of the Year award, Harry expressed gratitude towards his mother and gave a shoutout to rest of the One Direction.

He said, "I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much.”

“I’m very aware of my privilege"

The As It Was singer also dedicated his Song of the Year victory to some of his female contemporaries who were snubbed in the category. “I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight so this award is for Rina, Charli, Florence, Mabel and Becky,” he added.

Other than Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik were part of One Direction. The group was formed on The X Factor in 2010 and they released their debut album the following year. Malik left the group in 2015 and after releasing their last album Made in the A.M. as a quartet, the band declared an indefinite sabbatical the same year.

Harry Styles has had a very successful year with his record breaking album Harry's House and a sold out world tour. The artist also took home two Awards in the categories of Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at Grammys this year.