Harry Styles Wins First Acting Award With 'My Policeman' Cast At TIFF's Tribute Awards

After his appearance at the Venice Film Festival for his film Don't Worry Darling, singer-actor Harry Styles made a dashing appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival. The singer attended the event along with his My Policeman co-stars, Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

However, the night turned quite special for Styles who managed to bag his first acting award at the festival's Tribute Awards. The cast of My Policeman received the ensemble award at TIFF's Tribute Awards on Sunday night and the 28-year-old singer was present to receive the same on behalf of the entire team.

Harry Styles bags first acting award at TIFF

At the time of receiving the award, an elated singer thanked all for their outpour of love and said, "Thank you so much to everyone here, on behalf of all of us, for this wonderful, wonderful award. We all loved working on this film so much. And we hope you enjoy it." Styles who has been in the middle of his Love On tour has been performing as well as making appearances for his upcoming film.

For the film's premiere, the Watermelon Sugar singer who is known for his sartorial outfit picks, looked handsome in a dark green double-breasted suit and light green trousers, with a matching handbag. After the film, he credited Dobson and Corrin for an off-set relationship that allowed trust between the actors, particularly in the film's most intimate scenes.

The film revolves around an unresolved love triangle that plays out over 40 years due to the injustices of British 50s-era laws against homosexuality and the repressions of several characters. For the unversed, the Michael Grandage directorial which is adapted from the novel by Bethan Roberts features Styles as a closeted 1950s policeman in Brighton, England, who falls in love with a museum curator, yet marries a local schoolteacher. My Policeman is scheduled to release in theatres on October 21 before streaming on November 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the singer recently made it to the headlines following his appearance at the Venice Film Festival for his Don't Worry Darling. A viral video from the film's screening claimed that Harry spat on Chris and soon it became the talk of the town. After the viral video footage, Pine's reps dismissed such false claims with a statement.

