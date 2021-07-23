Himesh Reshammiya Celebrates His Birthday With The Release Of Latest Track 'Terii Umeed'

Music composer/singer Himesh Reshammiya celebrated his birthday on Friday, July 23. As he celebrated his birthday, Himesh also released his new song Terii Umeed. Written and composed by Reshammiya, the song was sung by singers Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan. The singer/composer took to his Instagram and thanked his fans for wishes as well as for showing love to his latest single.

Himesh Reshammiya's latest single 'Terii Umeed'

The track is from Himesh Reshammiya's latest album Himesh Ke Dil Se and is sung by Indian Idol 12 fame singers Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan. The singer/composer took to his Instagram and thanked his fans for immense support and love. He wrote "Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes , terii umeed composed and written by me from the album Himesh ke dil se is out now, sung beautifully by @pawandeeprajan and @arunitakanjilal, give it all your love , stay tuned for new updates on surroor 2021 and moods with melodies the albums 2 and song."

Himesh a month back released the song Tere Bagairr from his album Himesh Ke Dil Se. That song was also sung by Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan. Reshammiya through his Instagram had announced that he would be launching Pawandeep and Arunita who were participants of the musical reality show Indian Idol 12. Taking to his Instagram he wrote, "On world music day 21 st June , I will be announcing the release date of the song which I have composed for super singers Pawandeep @pawandeeprajan and Arunita @arunitakanjilal from my new music album as a composer which is titled Moods With Melodies , the first song of the album is composed by me and sung by pawandeep and arunita and lyrics by @sameeranjaanofficial you will love the track , the most romantic track of all time coming soon , give it all your love."

A look into Himesh Reshammiya's acting career

Apart from composing music and leading his vocals, Reshammiya has also acted in few movies. He made his acting debut through the 2007 romantic thriller Aap Kaa Surroor. He was also seen in the remake of the hit 1980 movie Karz tilted Karzzzz alongside Urmila Matondkar. Himesh is confirmed to star in the movie Namastey Rome which is a sequel to Namastey London and Namastey England.

Image: Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram

