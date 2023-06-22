Honey Singh Seeks Security After Receiving Death Threats

Rapper-Singer Honey Singh recently received death threats from alleged gangsters that are settled abroad. The singer recently visited the Delhi Police Commissioner to provide all evidence. The rapper reportedly requested security.

3 things you need to know

Honey Singh reportedly received threats over voice notes.

The involvement of Goldy Brar is suspected in this case.

Goldy Brar is also associated with the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Yo Yo Honey Singh receives death threats via voice notes, international numbers

It is believed that the death threats were from gangster Goldy Brar. He is believed to be hiding in Cannada and is also alleged to be one of the main conspirators in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to Honey Singh, he received the threat via voice note, after which he went to the Delhi Police headquarters and met with the commissioner. The rapper-singer also filed a complaint. The police have begun an investigation into the case.

#WATCH | Delhi | I was in America when my manager got threat calls in which death threats were given to me. I have given a complaint to the police commissioner and he said they will probe it. I think the Special Cell will probe it. I have given all the info and evidence to them:… pic.twitter.com/8B9eEFEXan — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

"I have never hidden anything from y'all and I promise you that at an appropriate time, I will share everything with y'all. Yes I do fear for my life for which I have come to Delhi Police for help," said Honey Singh.

The singer further said, "My staff and I have got calls from international numbers as well as voice notes from someone claiming to Goldy Brar." However, the involvement of Brar is yet to be confirmed.

Goldy Brar's connection to Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near his village in Punjabs Mansa district. He was killed on June 29 in his SUV. Later, Goldy Brar admitted in a Facebook post that he had planned the murder to avenge the killing of another gangster.

Goldy Brar is also said to be a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the primary suspect in the Moose Wala murder case.

(With inputs from Piyush Ohrie)