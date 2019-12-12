How Zayn Malik's Debut Album Compares With 'Icarus Falls'

Zain Javadd Malik, popularly known as Zayn, is an English singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Bradford, West Yorkshire, Malik auditioned as a solo contestant for the British music competition, The X Factor in 2010, which led to the creation of the British boy band One Direction. However, the singer parted ways with the band back in 2015 due to personal reasons. Zayn is also known for his hip-hop swagger with a punk-rock edge.

Zayn's Mind Of Mine

After leaving One Direction, Zayn released two albums, the debut album being Mind Of Mine, which he released soon after he left. The album blends elements from a number of genres including pop, folk, dub, soul, funk, electronic, Qawwali, hip hop, reggae, classical and soft rock, among others. This album is inspired by his life experiences and role-models. The album was preceded by the release of the single Pillowtalk. Zayn also released the music video where he appeared alongside his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, whom he had just started dating. In the United States, Mind of Mine debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Icarus Falls

Mind of Mine also set an iTunes record, becoming the first debut album to top the daily iTunes charts in more than 70 countries. Mind Of Mine had a strong reception and fans could not wait for his second album Icarus Falls, which he released in 2018 by RCA records. The album received generally positive reviews from critics. Every singer has a unique perspective for their music, but Zayn’s vision for his music is quite distinctive as he is known to blend several genres. The singer is not squeaky-clean and he learns to embrace it in this one. This album is derived from his life experiences and love-interests and has a more optimistic tone.

In Icarus Falls, Zayn reminds his fans that sometimes life's lows help us appreciate and value the loveable things. His debut album was more on his personal space whereas Icarus Falls is a kind of an album that fans can relate on a more personal level. Fans are already stoked for more of his music in the future.

