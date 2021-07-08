'I Am So Inspired By You': Justin Bieber Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Jaden Smith

Buddies since their teenage years, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith are the faces of brotherly romance in Hollywood. Celebrating his 23rd birthday, Jaden Smith received heaps of love from friend Bieber on social media. Check out Justin Bieber's warm-hearted wishes for Jaden Smith on his birthday.

Justin Bieber wishes Jaden Smith

The Yummy singer took to his Instagram to share a candid picture with The Karate Kid star Jaden Smith. A perfect demonstration of the duo's bromance, the picture showed Smith hugging a smiling Justin Beiber. Sending out his love to the birthday boy, Justin thanked Jaden for making this world a special place and being a leader.

He wrote, "Happy birthday to my brother and best friend. Thank you for your constant efforts in making this world a better place! I am so inspired by you. Keep being the leader and innovator that you are, we all follow your lead 😘😘". Along with a plethora of heart emojis by the fans, many took this opportunity to wish the young actor on his birthday.

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith's long-standing friendship

The young stars' friendship is known as one of the most genuine friendships in Hollywood as both the artists grew up in front of the camera and never shied away from flaunting their friendship publicly. Along with hanging out together in personal life, the talented artists have also been professional companions releasing songs together namely Never Say Never, Fairytale and You Make Me Better. The duo is known to be a part of the young celebrity group of Hollywood that includes stars like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Willow Smith and Kendell Jenner.

More on Justin Bieber's songs

The Canadian singer started off on youtube and went on to deliver the global hit song Baby. Since then, the singer transitioned into modern music as the years went by and changed his style of music, experimenting with different genres. His recent releases like Holy, Peaches, and Hold on topped several musical charts in different countries. The singer also collaborated with several notable artists like DJ Khalid, Chance The Rapper and Ed Sheeran.

