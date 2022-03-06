ICCR Organises 'A Song Eternal Lata Mangeshkar' Concert To Pay Tribute To The Late Singer

Legendary iconic singer, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022. The veteran singer was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai but there were no signs of improvement in her health and her health condition deteriorated. The singer lost her battle to COVID-19 after undergoing multiple days of treatment. The late singer's demise is still being mourned not just by India, but by her fans across the world.

ICCR pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

As March 6, 2022 marks the one-month death anniversary of the Nightingale of India, the ICCR (Indian Council for Cultural Relations) organized a concert, named 'A Song Eternal Lata Mangeshkar', to pay a heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. She was often referred to as the 'Queen of melody' and has lent her voice to a number of Bollywood songs for many decades.

As per ANI, the concept of the concert had been created by Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of ICCR and member of Parliament. The show was held at Azad Bhawan in Delhi so as to give tribute to the late singer. The concert, 'A Song Eternal Lata Mangeshkar', aimed at bringing together nuggets and anecdotes from her career spanning over seven decades. The organizers also paid tribute to Mangeshkar, who is widely considered to have been one of the greatest and most influential singers in India. Creative director Vinod Pawar was the designer of the show, while Mumbai-based journalist, writer and cultural chronicler Ambarish Mishra worked on the research part.

ICCR shares glimpses of 'A Song Eternal Lata Mangeshkar'

ICCR shared a post on its official Twitter handle in which its President is seen lighting the lamp. The tweet read, "President ICCR, @Vinay1011 is lighting the lamp to inaugurate the concert. He also remembers anecdotes and songs from Lata Didi's melodious journey."

Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe shared some of the glimpses of the concert. He wrote, "Some glimpses of y’day’s Musical Eve a @iccr_hq to commemorate #LataMangeshkar as exactly it is a month after her demise! Journalist & chronicler Ambarish Mishra ji presented a show #LataMangeshkar_TheSongEternal with @vinodipawar! Many ambassadors & other dignitaries joined!"

