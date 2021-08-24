Iggy Azalea Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Tristan Thompson; Claims 'never Even Met Him'

Iggy Azalea is not interested in being part of any dating rumours and has taken it upon herself to set the record straight. The Fancy singer on Sunday, took to her Twitter handle to respond to speculations that she was in a relationship with NBA star, Tristan Thompson. Taking to the microblogging site, she said, “Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. Y’all are really that bored?!?![sic]”.

Iggy Azalea rebukes rumours

On August 22, Iggy Azalea took to her Twitter handle to set the record straight about her love life. The songstress tweeted in response to the alleged "fake news" and spoke about how she had never even met Thompson before. She also wrote about how it was really weird that people were willing to make stories like this up.

Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. 😑

Y’all are really that bored?!?! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

Shit is very, very weird behavior. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

When a Twitter user responded to Azalea's claims and referenced Thompson, the Pillow Fight singer responded by talking about how she had never even been in the same place as him. She made it clear that she did not know the NBA athlete who is also Khloe Kardashian's ex.

Literally have never even been in the same building as that man.

I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON, https://t.co/Yuht7hPehc — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

The four-time Grammy nominee also retweeted a few jokes about the rumours. However, it seems that she grew quite frustrated with the "fake news," ultimately sending out another tweet about how people were only spreading baseless lies for their entertainment.

Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I’m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bullshit, so I’m actually annoyed. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

Iggy Azalea and social media

Iggy Azalea, who recently launched her album The End of an Era, is a mom to 15-month-old Onyx Kelly, whom she shares with ex Playboi Carti. Azalea, who welcomed her son in April 2020, has made it quite clear that she does not wish to participate in social media stints, and even declared that she wouldn't post any photos of her baby after users made rude remarks about him. At the time she had said, "I've decided I won't be posting about Onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope![sic]".

I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore.

Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 22, 2021

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is a dad to a son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and also co-parents daughter True, with ex Khloé Kardashian. While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer together romantically, Kardashian allegedly remains "loyal" to her ex, according to People Magazine. Despite their very publicised breakup over Thompson's alleged infidelity, Kardashian and Thompson remain close. People Magazine's source, back in July, also said, "She doesn't like when people criticize him. He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually."

(IMAGE - IGGY AZALEA INSTA/ AP)