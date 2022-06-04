IIFA 2022: AR Rahman Feels Sad About Losing Music Maestros, Asserts 'world Is Societal'

It has been just five months since the year 2022 began and the music industry has lost some of the renowned names who created a mark with their soulful voice. From legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's demise to the recent untimely death of Krishnakumar Kunnat, best known as KK, the music industry is going through hard times.

Recently, music maestro AR Rahman who is one of the attendees at the starry IIFA awards 2022, spoke about the huge loss that the industry has been witnessing over the last few months. Just days after playback singer KK's death due to a cardiac arrest, the Oscar winner singer spoke about the tragic loss and how musicians transcend listeners into a different space altogether.

AR Rahman talks about losing stalwarts from music industry

ANI shared a video on Twitter that showed Rehman looking dapper in a blue tuxedo and black tie as he answers a question about the passing away of all the stalwarts. While addressing a question about losing some legends, the music composer said, "We lost many people. Lossing musicians are very very cruel because they take you to another space, so I am really sad about losing Lata Ji, KK, and SP Balasubrahmanyam Ji. The list goes on but I think the world is societal and it keeps going on."

For the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic had tightened its grip resulting in various major events being canceled. Approximately, after two years of things getting back to normalcy, the IIFA awards 2022 ceremony comes as a rejoicing moment for every Bollywood star.

While being interviewed and sharing his happiness on the same, AR Rahman from the red carpet said, "This evening is very special because we all are coming after two years of lockdown and suffering. At one point in time, I thought, it's gonna take years before we could get back to normalcy. So I am now looking forward to all the performance and meeting all my colleagues."

With fans trying to cope with the loss of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the shocking news of KK's death just pierced their hearts. Apart from these two, the industry lost some other gems, including Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, pop sensation Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taaz, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, and more.

Meanwhile, this year, actor Shahid Kapur will be giving a special tribute to legendary composer-singer Bappi Lahiri at the upcoming 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards in Abu Dhabi. At the press conference of the three-day extravaganza which kicked off with a special announcement event on Thursday, the Jersey star told reporters that he's looking forward to paying tribute to the veteran composer who passed away in February.

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI