Imagine Dragons, Jackson Wang To Perform At Lollapalooza India; Checkout Complete Lineup

International music band Imagine Dragons is all set to travel to India for their much-awaited performance at the music festival Lollapalooza, Variety reported. The band will headline the music festival which will be held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse from January 28 to January 29, 2023.

The festival scheduled for next year has performances by some of the popular global artists and bands including The Strokes, American classic rock band Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s Diplo and Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex.

Complete list of acts at Lollapalooza India

The official Twitter account of Imagine Dragons shared their excitement about performing in India and explained how this will be their first-ever performance in the country. "It's with no shortage of emotion and excitement that we can finally announce we're headlining the first ever LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA. to our friends in this beautiful country, we've waited far too long to come and see you, but we're going to make it up to you," the band tweeted.

it's with no shortage of emotion and excitement that we can finally announce we're headlining the first ever LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA. to our friends in this beautiful country, we've waited far too long to come and see you, but we're going to make it up to you. https://t.co/k34Wvt4inL pic.twitter.com/1YpvhBL9i7 — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) November 3, 2022



Other than the international stars, the starry lineup also includes renowned Indian pop and Indie artists such as Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apache, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa, and many more.



Lollapalooza is amongst the foremost multi-genre festivals that have been celebrated by several generations of listeners. It's gonna be an unmissable debut for Lollapalooza India next year.

Meanwhile, on November 3, Lollapalooza confirmed GOT7’s Jackson Wang's name was added to the list of all the acclaimed stars who will be performing at the festival. Jackson Wang took to Instagram to share his excitement about his performance. He said, “FINALLY, I’m going to India. Waited too long… #MAGICMAN."

IMAGE: Twitter/@defysl/Instagram/imaginedragons