India Is MY Country Too: Singer Shubh Reacts To Cancelled Tour, Khalistani Allegations

Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, popularly known by his stage name Shubh, has broken his silence after his Still Rollin India tour was cancelled over the allegations of his alleged support for Khalistan. On Thursday, September 21, the singer took to his social media handle to express his disappointment and said he was "extremely disheartened" by the cancellation of the tour. This controversy has come at a time when there is diplomatic tension between India and Canada.

3 things you need to know

In March, Shubh posted a distorted map of India on social media, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) claimed.

Following his alleged support, Shubh's Still Rollin India tour was cancelled.

Several celebs including Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have unfollowed the singer on Instagram.

Subh issues statement after receiving backlash

The singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a 3-page statement saying that he was "amped up and enthusiastic" to perform in India and has been diligently preparing for this tour for the past two months. He wrote, "As a young rapper-singer hailing from Punjab, it was my life's dream to put my music on an international dais. But the recent happenings have tumbled my hard work and progress, and I wanted to say a few words to express my dismay and sorrow."

He added, "I'm extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India. I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people. The preparations were in full swing and I was practicing with my heart and soul for the last two months. And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans."

The singer termed Bharat as the land of his Gurus and ancestors and said, "India is MY country too". "India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn't even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi," he added.

What was Shubh's intent to share that post?

Towards the end of the statement, he expressed his intention behind sharing that post which sparked the controversy. He explained that his original intention was to offer prayers for Punjab owing to reports of electricity shutdown in the state. "My intent in resharing that post on my story was only to Pray for Punjab as there were reports of electricity and internet shutdowns throughout the state. There was no other thought behind it and I definitely didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. The accusations against me have deeply affected me. But as my guru has taught me “ਮਾਨਸ ਕੀ ਜਾਤ ਸਬੈ ਏਕੈ ਪਹਿਚਾਨਬੋ” “Manas Ki Jaat Sabai Ekai Pachanbo” (All the human beings recognized as one and same) and taught me not to be afraid, not to be intimidated which is the origin of Punjabiyat. I will continue to work hard. My team and I will be back soon, bigger and stronger together. WAHEGURU MEHAR KARE SARBAT DA BHALA A,” he concluded.

BookMyShow cancels Shubh's tour

The Punjabi singer was scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23 to 25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event, organised aboard the Cordelia Cruise. However, on Wednesday, BookMyShow cancelled his three-month-long tour in India. BookMyShow didn't reveal the reason behind this action and informed that the refund of the tickets would be reflected within 7-10 working days.

The cancellation of his show has come amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.