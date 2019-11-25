Coldplay's New Album 'Everyday Life' Elicits Overwhelmingly Positive Reactions From Fans

Coldplay recently dropped their latest album Everyday Life, for which it has been receiving a positive response from their fans. The album consists of 17 songs in total with a bonus track called Flags. It is divided into two parts: the first part of the album is called Sunrise and the second part of the album is called Sunset. Both the parts include 8 songs each. Sunrise includes the songs Sunrise, Church, Trouble in town, Broken, Daddy, WOTP, Arabesque and When I need a friend. Sunset includes Guns, Orphasn, Èkó, Cry Cry Cry, Old friends, Champions of the world, Everyday life and a special Persian poem. The album has become immensely popular on the internet and fans are loving the band's latest addition. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the new Coldplay album:

Read | TOO MUCH! Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan’s ‘huddle’ With Coldplay’s Chris Martin Is Too Starry For One Frame

Fan reactions on Cold Play’s new video

Read | Coldplay Rehearsing Songs Minutes Before SNL Show

B E A U T I F U L

M A S T E R P I E C E

A R T

D I V I N E



😭❤️ — Digital Suicide (@JairPerezx) November 22, 2019

One of the fans said that it is a beautiful masterpiece. Everyone conceives the song in their way. And that is what makes the fans connect with the artists.

Beautiful backdrop. — Shauny P ♈️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽️ 🎶 (@shaunyp8471) November 22, 2019

A fan fell in love with the beautiful backdrop. There is no doubt that the backdrop adds more into a song and makes it heart touching. It does hit some chords inside you.

IT WAS AMAZING 😭😭☀️💛💛💛💛 — fee ✨ (@Deelfs) November 22, 2019

The reviews were expressed in a very passionate way by the fans. It seems like the fans are keeping a daily update of the popular band. Coldplay will be always on their list.

Thank you Coldplay.

Love you ❤️

Love you for trying to become environmentally responsible. — SaswatiBORAH (@SBORAH3) November 22, 2019

Fans do love Coldplay from their hearts for sure. There are very few bands that receive such amount of love from their fans. Coldplay must be feeling loved after receiving such a positive reaction from fans.

Read | Coldplay: List Of Five Best Music Albums Of The Popular Band

The British rock band was formed in the year 1996 and has delivered numerous chartbuster songs. The members of the band are singer Christ Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and, drummer Will Champion. They have come a long way with the dedication that helped them to evolve over the years. Coldplay made their debut with the successful music album Parachutes. It won the Best British Album Award in the year 2001. It is also one of the highest-selling albums at the time of its release.

Read | Sonali Bendre Sums Up Her Return To India Amidst Cancer Treatment With A Coldplay Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.