Is BTS' V Dating Paradise Group President's Daughter? Music Label HYBE Clarifies

K-pop band BTS who are always in the limelight due to their chartbuster songs, has once again left the gossip mills running with BTS’s V dating rumours. According to various media reports, V is dating the daughter of Phillip Jeon, the Paradise Group President. The reports by media organizations also claim that the bracelet that V usually wears, which is a product launched by the chairman’s daughter.

In response to the dating rumours, music label HYBE issued a statement and laid all speculations to rest. The official statement as seen on Koreaboo, read, “The family of chairman Choi Yoon Jung and V are just acquaintances.” Previously, V attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP Preview event on October 13 KST. Multiple people spotted the handsome singer making his way onto the event even though he was wearing a mask and was recognised immediately.

Is BTS' V dating the Paradise Group President's daughter? know more

Snapping away, he was captured in their cameras as rumours were rife about his connection to Paradise Group’s President’s family. For the unversed, ‘Paradise Group’ is one of the biggest groups in South Korea known for its hotels and resorts. Reportedly, in 2015, Kim Taehyung aka V was asked about the qualities he looks for in his ideal woman. To this, the singer gave a hilarious reply and said “a girl that knows how to save money when I make money.” V had also shared that she should be someone who is willing to give everything to his parents.

Meanwhile, BTS recently raised a whopping $3.6 million after partnering with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for the 'Love Myself' campaign to combat bullying. 'Love Myself', a nod to BTS's 2019 hit track Love Yourself, was launched nearly four years ago, i.e in November 2017. As one of the most-followed K-pop groups on social media, BTS has put its massive following to good use in combating the problem of bullying. The joint campaign is aimed at fighting violence, bullying, abuse, and promote self-esteem in young people. According to Billboard, their campaign has raised an impressive $3.6 million to date.

IMAGE: Instagram/@BTSTAE