Is Daddy Yankee Bidding Adieu To Latin Music Industry? Says 'Enjoy My Last Musical'

Dubbed as the King of Reggaeton, Daddy Yankee has all the fans concerned after his emotional and cryptic speech at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021. The singer who coined the term 'Reggaeton' is synonymous with the international boom of Latin music having started his career in 1992. Recently being awarded the prestigious award of Hall of Fame for his extensive contribution to the music industry, the singer's speech set the internet ablaze with one question — is Daddy Yankee retiring?

While accepting the Latin Billboard Music Award of Hall of Fame on September 23, the multi-platinum artist spoke his heart out to the fans. Reminiscing over his career, which he dreamt about since the age of 15, the 45-year-old singer thanked his fans and urged them to enjoy his last musical. He said,

''Like you all know, I was 15 years old with big dreams when I started just like some of you maybe be right now. And, it took me three decades to understand that with discipline, wisdom and determination you can arrive at this moment. Thank you very much, I have no other words, and enjoy my last musical round that is coming around.''

🏆 “Me tomó tres décadas entender que con disciplina, sabiduría y determinación uno se podía llevar un reconocimiento, mi gente”.



Estas fueron las palabras @daddy_yankee al ser reconocido con el Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama.#Billboards2021 pic.twitter.com/1ybdmaAQ6a — Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) September 24, 2021

Is Daddy Yankee retiring?

Fans were quick to catch on to Daddy Yankee's speech at the award ceremony as they flocked to social media to voice out their concerns and speculations. The debate was further fueled after fans recounted the time Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny hinted at his retirement plans in November 2020. Several expressed their shock and speculations over the big clue dropped by Yankee.

One fan noted that the singer was thanking the other notable Reggaeton singers present at the ceremony as he wrote, ''It's like he's giving up his throne and crown to the newer generations''. Another fan opened up about how they grew up listening to his music and hearing about his retirement made them feel dejected. One fan remained optimistic about the news as they wrote, ''The legendary Daddy Yankee, so heartbreaking to hear that he’s, unfortunately, retiring soon but knowing him, he’s going to go out with a bang.''

I refuse to believe that Daddy Yankee is retiring!!!! This can't be real. — Yande🦋 (@hhoeney) September 24, 2021

daddy yankee is retiring??? ON HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH????? TREASON. — niko 🍄✨ (@nikoblasto) September 24, 2021

The Puerto Rican singer Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, famously known for his stage name Daddy Yankee, became a key figure in the Latin pop genre after introducing reggaeton which is a mix of American hip-hop, Latin Caribbean music, Jamaican reggae rhythms, and Spanish rapping. With five Latin Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, 14 Billboard Latin Music Awards, two Latin American Music Awards and many more, the singer continued to dominate the music industry with his top-charting hits. Some of the biggest hits of his career include Despacito, Relación, La Santa, SÚBELE EL VOLUMEN, Con Calma, Gasolina and more.

