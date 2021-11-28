'I've Insulted Adele': Australian Reporter Apologises After Canned Interview With Singer

An Australian journalist named Matt Doran has apologised after botching an interview with Adele. The journalist issued a public apology on his show Sunrise. He said that he was at the receiving end of criticism and abuse for failing to listen to the singer's chart-topping album 30, released on November 19, before interviewing her.

The interview, despite being recorded, was withdrawn by Adele's record label Sony after Dorman admitted he had not listened to the full album. He blamed the goof-up on missing an email that contained the link to the album. He also apologised to Australian fans of the artist, who were deprived of the interview because of his mistake, since it was supposed to be her interview in the country.

The journalist, Matt Doran, on Sunrise, stated that it was a story that sparked a 'torrent of abuse and mockery' from across the world and that he deserved it.

The journalist then stated that he had travelled to London to interview Adele, which he termed as an 'unspeakable privilege' and one that could be one of the 'highlights' of his career. However, he then shared that he had made the 'terrible mistake' of assuming that a preview copy of the album, which he called as the 'industry's most prized secret', would not be provided since the interview was going to be telecast before the album hit the web.

He stated that the second day after he arrived in London, an email containing a link to the album was sent to him. Dorman said the 'genuine, dead-set, hand-on-heart truth' was that he missed it by an 'absurdly long margin', which he now believed was the 'most important email' he missed in his life.

The reporter also denied that the Grammy winner had walked out of the interview and stated that it ran overtime, 9 minutes more than the scheduled 20 minutes.

He stated that he missing the email did not matter and despite his justification, he had 'insulted' Adele. He stated that he would not have deliberately disrespected her by not listening to her work.