J. Cole And Diddy Re-enact Their Alleged Altercation From 2013 For Hilarous Video; Watch

American rappers J.Cole and Diddy were recently seen re-enacting their supposed one-off altercation that happened nearly a decade ago. In the video that was posted by Diddy himself quite recently, one can see that the two musicians are assuming positions as fighters. After exchanging a handful of words, the two, in addition to the person responsible for filming the same, can be heard bursting out into laughter. The same can be found below.

When J.Cole and Diddy re-enacted their 2013 MTV VMS Awards altercation:

A little about the J. Cole and Diddy beef:

It so happened that back in 2013, reports swirled about an alleged altercation between J. Cole and Diddy at an MTV VMAs afterparty. Some of the people who were reportedly there at the time also spoke about the same while maintaining anonymity. However, nothing was ever confirmed or denied by the two. Eight years later, through the video that can be found above, the duo can be seen poking fun at it. It is also believed that one of the most recent J. Cole songs, namely "l e t . g o . m y . h a n d," sees him referring to the alleged beef through a couple of verses. Those can be found below.

"My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would've thought it? / I bought that n*gga album in seventh grade and played it so much / You would've thought my favorite rapper was Puff / Back then I ain't know sh*t, now I know too much.”

In connection to the aforementioned physical altercation, there have been several theories regarding what went down. The widely accepted version, however, is that Diddy was heard saying something derogatory to or about Kendrick Lamar, which incited the alleged episode. Over the years, it has been supposedly downplayed as being not as serious as the public has made it out to be. But, Diddy's reported dust-up sometime later with Drake, however, simply added fuel to the fire. As far as J. Cole and Diddy's future professional endeavours are concerned, nothing is known regarding the same as yet. It will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

