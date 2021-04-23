Jackson Wang Performs 'Leave Me Loving You' On James Corden's Show; Leaves Fans Impressed

The latest K-pop celebrity to appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden is none other than Jackson Wang. The singer who is a part of the K-pop group GOT7 is currently focusing on his solo activities after the group parted ways from their former agency JYP Entertainment. On the talk show, GOT7's Jackson Wang performed his latest single Leave Me Loving You. He took to Instagram to share videos from his performance and interview at the show.

GOT's Jackson Wang performs Leave Me Loving You

Jackson Wang first appeared on the show in 2019 and engaged in a fun 7-minute long chat with James Corden. But, back then he had not performed his songs on the show. This time though, he also performed his latest single. The alone singer spoke to James Corden via a video chat. He spoke about his feature in the Forbes '30 under 30' list and also mentioned that he is working on his second album. According to the details from his VLive broadcast, the second album is expected to release in August 2021. In addition to Jackson Wang, American pop star Cher also appeared as a guest on the show.

After his virtual interview with James, he performed Leave Me Loving You. He has directed the main music video, and he directed the live performance on the show as well. Jackson sang the song dressed in a white T-shirt and faded blue jeans - a simple outfit that he also wore in the music video of the song. He recreated the music video scenes, complete with the 90s vibe for his live performance.

A look at Jackson Wang's songs

The 100 Days hitmaker is currently working with his label Team Wang to focus on his solo activities. He released his first self-produced Mandarin language single Alone earlier this year. He is currently preparing for his second album which he called "something that people don't expect" from him. In the past, he has collaborated with artists like Galantis, Stephanie Poetri, JJ Lin. His latest collaboration song is with the Indonesian artist Afgan for the single M.I.A. Watch the music video of Leave Me Loving You here.

(Promo image source: Team Wang Instagram)

