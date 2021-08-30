Janmashtami 2021: Shreya Ghoshal Celebrates By Dressing Her Son As Lord Krishna

Getting into the spirit of Janmashtami 2021, many celebrities are taking to their social media to mark the occasion with their fans. Due to the prevailing restrictions amidst the growing concerns of the third wave of COVID-19, authorities have advised the netizens to limit mass gatherings and celebrate the festival amongst families. Following the suit, singer Shreya Ghoshal not only celebrated Janmashtami but also treated her fans with an adorable glimpse of her newborn son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

Shreya Ghoshal celebrates Janmashtami 2021 with her son

Marking the birth anniversary of the Hindu God Lord Krishna, young kids are dressed as the god in the spirit of celebrating his mischievous and adoring behaviour. Keeping up with the tradition, Param Sundari singer Shreya Ghoshal dressed her newborn son as Lord Krishna. Taking to her Instagram story, the 37-year-old shared a picture of her cradling Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya while sporting a traditional saree. Take a look at the picture here.

Pic Credit: Shreya Ghoshal IG

More on Janmashtami 2021

Celebrating on August 30, Krishna Janmashtami 2021 marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna also often referred to as 'Kaanha' and 'Maakhan Chor' for his love for dairy products. The tradition of dressing up little kids in India depicts Lord Krishna's mischief of eating the churned butter hung at a height with the help of his friends. The festival is followed with the tradition of Dahi Handi where young people gather to form a human pyramid to break the 'Handi' hung at a height. The festival is largely celebrated in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

More on Shreya Ghoshal's son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya

Married in 205 to Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, the singer gave birth to their first child on May 22 this year. Ghoshal documented her pregnancy on her social media and also treated with glimpses of her new baby. Recently, Ghoshal celebrated her father's birthday with her son by sharing a video of the cake cutting ceremony. She wrote, ''Happy birthday to my dearest Baba. I am your child, your heart, your student, but you are my God.♥️🙏🏻 This is your first birthday as Dadu (Grandpa) 😍 This one is too special na.''

