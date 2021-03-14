Jannat Zubair & Ayaan Zubair Play 'who's More Likely To'; Fans Call Them 'Tom And Jerry'

Television actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani, known for her roles in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Phulwa, always goes on to take the internet by a storm with her relatable, funny and lovable social media posts. The actor goes on to enjoy a massive fan-following on her YouTube channel. Talking about the actor’s YouTube channel, during the lockdown, Jannat Zubair along with her brother Ayaan Zubair used to entertain fans with some fun videos. And we recently stumbled upon a video where the duo went on to play who’s more likely to.

In the video, the duo goes on to reveal fun secrets of each other as they ask some interesting questions. The video starts with Jannat explaining the rules of the game as whoever is most likely to do something, they have to dip their face in the bowl of water that is placed in front of them. In the 12-minute video, Ayaan Zubair seems to have dipped his face in the water the most as he is most likely to do many things. He went on to dip his face when asked questions like prank calls, making new friends, irritate their mother, be dramatic, eat breakfast without brushing their teeth, being scolded and many more.

The siblings are indulged in fun banter as they were constantly seen laughing, cracking jokes and much more with each other. Jannat was seen donning a cream coloured long sleeves top, while Ayaan wore a printed white t-shirt. Watch the fun video below.

As soon as Jannat shared the video online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how much fun they had while watching the video, while some were all gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “Ayaan u are so funny I can't stop laughing at the last moment”, while the other one wrote, “I can't stop laughing ðŸ¤£ You are just like Tom and Jerry”. Some of the users also commented with many fires, laughing, hearts, and many more emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.