Jessie J's New Track 'I Want Love' Tops Music Charts In All The Countries

Singer Jessie J has finally released a new song called I Want Love on June 11, 2021. The singer has finally returned after a two-year-long break. The song is said to be written by famous leader Ryan Tedder of the band OneRepublic. Jessie J's last song was released in the year 2019 called One More Try. She even released Don Diablo's song Brave in the same year. Her recent release has already started trending on music charts everywhere it has been released.

Jessie J's new song is topping music charts in all the countries it has been released

Jessie J recently released her comeback single I Want Love and it has already started topping the music charts. Jessie J took to her Instagram to share a post regarding her new song topping the iTunes charts of Portugal. Jessie's I Want Love crossed Kevin O Chris' Tipo Gin in Portugal and David Carriera's Vamos Com Tudo. One of Jessie's popular fan page on Twitter even revealed that I Want Love has reached the position of 35 in the Pop chart and 74 in all genres. Check out the posts below.

🇬🇧: UK iTunes



JESSIE J - I WANT LOVE



• 35 (Pop Chart)

• 74 (All Genres) pic.twitter.com/3aZ8OqBwWl — JESSIE J NEWS (@JESSIEJUPDATE_) June 11, 2021

Earlier this year, Jessie J appeared on Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast and talked about her upcoming songs. She said that her fifth studio album is currently untitled and is produced by Tedder. She added that she is taking more risks in her music. She added that she likes to stand on the edge but not fall off. She added that she likes to bleed out and make people stand in the middle of their mess whether it's good and bad.

On June 10, Jessie J took to her Instagram account to express her excitement for the release of her song I Want Love. Jessie is known for making an aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed but she said that she won't be able to continue after the release of her song. She said, "I have been wanting to tell all of you this for 8 days. It’s been killing me holding it in… I think it’s finally time to just be honest and accept the truth. I have tried my best. Man, this is hard to say…But the truth is. After this post and after my new single “I want love” comes out at midnight TONIGHT… I Can no longer keep up a f***ing perfectly organised aesthetically pleasing Instagram page. I mean I am 33. I have acid reflux and I want to get changed out of this suit and just BREATHE.(I am actually laughing out loud at myself.)" She added some more humorous reasons in the post. Have a look at her post below.

IMAGE: JESSIE J'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.