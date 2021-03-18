Jessie Reveals Jungkook As Her 'ideal Type'; Says 'He Has Gotten Manlier'

In the latest episode of Jessie’s Showterview, Queen of Korean hip hop, Jessie answered a fan’s question about her ideal type and celebrity crush. The Korean-American rapper and songwriter revealed that she’s been into BTS’ Jungkook lately. She emphasized that the BTS’ member has gotten ‘manlier’ lately. The revelation has left the BTS' ARMY amazed, and they have taken over their respective Twitter handles to express their surprise.

BTS ARMY reacts to Jessie's revelation about her crush on Jungkook

On March 17, 2021, in the recent episode of her own talk show, Jessie also made her comeback with Nuna Nana. After her comeback, she also performed her latest single titled, What Type of X. The singer went on to talk about the creative process and other details. It was only later that she took on the fan’s questions, to which she answered in a straightforward manner.

One question that the fans were curious about was her ‘ideal type of guy’. Jessie revealed that it was someone from the South Korean boy band, BTS. The hint was enough for her co-host Cho Jung Shik to guess that the member who has gotten ‘manlier’ is none other than Jungkook. Further, one can also see her revealing that she would love to have a duet with him, despite him being a superstar. She said, “Jungkook is like… he’s a superstar. You have to think realistically”.

Shortly after the clip from her talk show went viral, Jessi trended on Twitter under ‘Jungkook’ category. As many of her fans are aware that actor Ha Jung Woo is her eternal crush, the revelation about her crush on Jungkook, shook her fans as well as BTS' ARMY. A fan commented that he ‘cannot believe his eyes’ and questioned, ‘Jessi is a Jungkooker?’. Another one shared a meme and captioned it as ‘she maybe famous’ and further asked her to ‘get in the line’. A netizen shared a picture of Jungkook and sarcastically wrote that she bets that Jessi has ‘this Jungkook picture’ of his My Time performance and that she has watched it.

JESSI IS A JUNGKOOKER?!!!!?????????? — Jungkook’s GF (Real. sorry jessi ðŸ™ðŸ¼) (@kthsland) March 17, 2021

She maybe famous but get in the line girl ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/tGfWh8WNRc — san:)need to STUDYðŸ¤§ (@Sanemz9) March 17, 2021

I bet Jessi has this Jungkook pict of My Time performanceðŸ˜âœŒï¸n she watched it pic.twitter.com/AdfUTmYSd3 — Lena ðŸ’™ (@Kookoo111199) March 17, 2021

"The younger fella became manly man..he's so cool "- Jessi pic.twitter.com/skMK0Ye24B — Æâ·â™¡ (@btssoop) March 17, 2021

INFO | "Jessi" is trending under Jungkook's category after she said that Jungkook is so cool and she wants to do a duet with him. pic.twitter.com/SiPWAfj0PU — Jungkook SNSâœ¨ (@Jungkook_SNS) March 17, 2021

and when jungkook and jessi do a collab together? no one will be ready with what they'd come up with — faryâ· (@FARYTAEIL) March 17, 2021

jessi.. she's nice and funny. i hope there will be more interaction between her and the boysðŸ¥º



or orrrr can we get a collab in the futureðŸ¥º jessi's rap is amazing, bold, and strong.. i already imagine her rap with jungkook's angelic voice oh gosh — ai (@aiidan_kim) March 17, 2021

PleaseeeðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ This is so cute!!! My queen jessi?? Getting shy???ðŸ¥º pic.twitter.com/9XHuqcFTrv — Deinâ· (@Deinianisym) March 17, 2021

Well, this isn’t the first time that BTS’ Jungkook has received such admiration. According to All KPop, there are several other celebrities such as Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Lee Re, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and others, have expressed their admiration for the singer. International celebrities such as Toni Braxton, Liza Soberano, Jesica Ahlberg, James Corden and Maisie Williams, have also declared having a bias for the BTS’ member.

A peek into Jungkook's photos

