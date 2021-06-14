Joe Jonas Opens Up About The Jonas Brothers' Breakup; Says It Hit Him 'like A Tsunami’

Joe Jonas has finally revealed how the Jonas Brothers' breakup affected him. The 31-year-old singer opened up to fans regarding the brother band’s breakup on social media. Sharing an excerpt from the Jonas Brothers' upcoming memoir titled Blood on Instagram, Joe Jonas revealed that the group’s split in 2013 hit him like a tsunami.

In 2013, brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas decided to take a hiatus from the group causing Joe some discomfort as he mentions in the post. In a two-picture series posted on Instagram, the first is a picture of the Jonas Brothers from one of their outings together. In the second picture, Joe explains the concept of a tsunami and how it compares to his initial feeling to the group’s breakup.

The excerpt from the upcoming memoir noted Joe saying, "I walked into that meeting like a tourist going to the beach. I kicked back on the couch, said, 'What's going on,' and put my feet up. I didn't see the tsunami coming. And the tsunami was inside me, building up as Nick spoke."

"I still remember the exact words he said, which were a bit different than what Kevin recalled but hit me a lot harder: 'My heart is no longer in this,'" he continued. "It was like something our dad would say. Very pastorlike. Something an old-fashioned gentleman might say to his partner when getting divorced. It felt formal, serious… and permanent," and so it went.

The Jonas Brothers breakup

Rumours surrounding the group’s breakup first surfaced in October 2013. The early rumours were formed as the Jonas Brothers deleting their official Twitter page and cancelling their upcoming concerts. Shortly after the events, the boy band announced their split putting an end to their reign in the music industry since 2005. The Jonas Brothers songs were so popular that each member of the boy band had separate fan bases of their own.

The group originally chose not to give a reason for the split, causing several rumours to form. In 2019, the brothers came back together with their comeback album "Happiness Begins," playing together again and beginning a new era of Jonas Brothers songs. The group's new memoir named Blood will be available in the market from November 9, 2021.

Joe Jonas' latest

Joe Jonas seems to be interested in the footsteps of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in terms of his music. The Disney alumni recently expressed his interest in glamming up the Jonas Brother's debut album, It's About Time after Swift recently released a re-recorded version of her second studio album, Fearless (Taylor's Version), in April.

Joe Jonas' latest interest in revisiting the Jonas Brother's debut album, made headlines after his recent interview with Buzzfeed. The singer was asked which of the Jonas Brothers songs he would re-record to which he talked about how he would "probably re-record" the Jonas brother's "entire first album". He then went on to mention his ex Taylor Swift, talking about how he would do something like what she did, adding how he thought it was "really clever".

IMAGE: JOE JONAS' INSTAGRAM

