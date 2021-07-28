Joey Jordison, Slipknot Drummer Passes Away At 46; Family To Hold Private Funeral Service

Co-founder and drummer of the metal band, Slipknot, Joey Jordison died on Monday at the age of 46. The news has been confirmed by a statement issued by his family, yet the cause of his death is yet not revealed. According to a statement issued by Jordison's family, it says that he died peacefully in his sleep.

What happened to Joey Jordison?

The statement read, "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46. Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

Who was Joey Jordison?

One of the co-founders of the metal band, Slipknot, Jordison featured in some of the first releases of the band including, Mate.Kill.Feed.Repeat, followed by several other numbers. He is known for his aggressive style of music and quirky looks. He was a highly popular figure of the band and was identified by his unique looks. Jordison was always seen in horror-themed outfits and masks. He formed the band with bassist Paul Gray and percussionist Shawn Crahan.

The band gained prominence in the 1990s for their album, Iowa, which was considered a masterpiece.

When did Joey Jordison leave Slipknot?

In December 2013, Jordison left the band announcing that he had to part ways due to some personal reasons. Later, he claimed that he had been fired. Finally, it was revealed that he left the band due to a neurological disorder, transverse myelitis which he announced on an award show. He said, "Towards the end of my career in Slipknot, I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis, I lost my legs".

After leaving Slipknot, Jordison founded the ban,d Scar The Martyr, and at the same time was also playing guitar for the metal band, Murderdolls.

