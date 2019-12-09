John Legend Denies Accusations Of Virtue Signalling; Says 'I Don't Feel So'

John Legend, American singer and song producer recently gave an interview with a leading newspaper. The actor spoke about him being accused of virtue signalling and also gave his views on the campaign of MeToo. John Legend was accused by the critics of being preachy regarding social and moral issues. In conversation with a leading daily, he denied the fact that he is preachy. He mentioned that he has no knowledge about virtue signalling. He further talked about people not pointing out those who are over preachy or over moralising. John was keen on giving his contradictory thoughts on this issue and said that there's nothing negative in caring about people who are undervalued and ignored in society.

John Legend furthermore expressed his thoughts on the same saying that for some, standing up for immigrants whose kids are getting locked up in a cage is virtue signalling while, for others, speaking up against it is absolutely right. He further added that love is central to his personal outlook on life. He also said that love is all about the idea which values people’s lives no matter who they are or where they live or how different they are from you.

John Legend shared his thoughts on love by talking about the ability to love your neighbour even after having ample of differences. He went on to say that it is not easy to love everyone as you love yourself.

John was also asked to give his views on the campaign MeToo. He said that on one hand, there are people who think that we have gone too far speaking up for a woman’s right to not get raped or sexually harassed whereas, there are some who argue that we have not gone far enough. He explained his point by saying that people think so because some people have lost their jobs or have been expelled from Hollywood. He said he doesn’t agree with the fact that people have taken it too far.

