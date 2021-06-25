Joshua Bassett Reveals There Was 30% Chance Of Survival After His January Hospitalisation

Sensational American actor-singer Joshua Bassett has finally addressed his much-talked-about hospitalisation in January and explained the cause behind the same. In one of his latest interviews, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star revealed that he suffered from heart failure and septic shock, and said that his doctors told him he only had a "30 per cent chance of survival". Joshua also mentioned that he earlier thought he had food poisoning while his health condition "kept getting worse" with each proceeding day.

Joshua Bassett says he'd been found "dead" if not hospitalised at the right time

Joshua Bassett's Lie Lie Lie song's release date coincided with the day he was hospitalised after experiencing "unimaginable pain", i.e. January 14, 2021. Now, almost six months after his hospitalisation made headlines, the 20-year-old shed some light on the same in a recent interview with GQ. Joshua told the magazine that although he thought he was suffering from food poisoning initially, he would have been found "dead" in his apartment if not admitted to the hospital at the right time.

In his interaction with the outlet, the Telling Myself crooner stated that he started getting "very ill" and it "kept getting worse". For the unversed, the news about Joshua Bassett's hospitalisation came a few days after Olivia Rodrigo released her chartbuster hit, Drivers License. While he didn't get into much details about what caused the heart failure and septic shock, Joshua told the magazine that he's sure that "stress had a part in it".

Elaborating on his hospitalisation, the Stuck in the Middle actor said the doctors informed him that he only had a 30% chance of survival upon diagnosing the severity of his condition. He also revealed that had he not been admitted to the hospital within 12 hours, they were high chances of him losing his life. Meanwhile, netizens first came to know about Joshua's health condition on the day he was admitted as he had shared a video of himself from the hospital bed. Along with posting the video on Instagram, he had written:

welp... not the first place i assumed i’d be on my Lie Lie Lie release day... the ER!! (before you ask, no it’s not covid.) after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i’d just try to sleep. after multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital. i’d like to say thank you!!!! for all the support on the song!!! i’ve been doing what i can today to stay involved. had my first surgery tonight ! gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn!

much love to all!

joshy

