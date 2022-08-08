Justin Beiber Apologises To An Instagram User For ‘inappropriate' Social Media Comments

Apart from his pop songs, singer Justin Bieber is also known for his acts of generosity. The singer recently took to his Instagram story and penned a lengthy note while apologising to a man for whom he posted an inappropriate comment on his social media page. The singer did not reveal the name of the man, and called his act ‘dumb.’

Justin in the note mentioned how he had earlier posted a rude comment on someone’s Instagram post and had come to a realization that he shouldn’t have written something like that. Without sharing his name, the singer said, "For some reason, I commented on some guy's page, "sad existence" because he was doing something I thought was dumb." He added, "Not quite sure why I felt the need to write that. If he was doing what makes him happy who am I to say anything."

Justin Bieber apologises to a man for ‘inappropriate comments’

Justin Bieber then apologized to the unnamed man and wrote, "To the dude, I wrote it to the man I am sorry." His apology won the hearts of his fans who were quite happy to see the singer accepting his mistake. Justin Bieber returned to the stage in Italy and gave an energetic performance two months after his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. Sharing a clip from the gig, the Grammy-winner wrote, "Luv u guys and I missed you".

The singer is all set to come to India this October for the Justice World Tour. He will be performing at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium). This year, the tickets are priced between Rs 4,000 to 35,000. This comes after much uncertainty when the singer announced he was battling a health condition. Justin earlier took to his social media space and announced that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome due to which one side of his face has been paralysed. As a result, Bieber had to cancel the dates of his Justice World Tour. However, he later announced that he will resume his tour.

The singer documented his facial paralysis in an Instagram video and wrote, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis on this side of my face.”

IMAGE: Instagram/justinbieber