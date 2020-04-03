Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Monochrome Pics Can Make Fans Fall In Love With Them

Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin Bieber have completed two years as a happily married couple of Hollywood. The love birds dated for four years until they decided to tie the knot in the year 2018. The duo surely faced their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship, however, eventually, Justin and Hailey found their way back together. Here are some of the best monochromic pictures of Hollywood's one of the hottest couples.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Monochromic Pictures

Scrolling down either of their Instagram, one can surely say that Justin and Hailey are madly in love with each other. This picture is proof. Here Justin is seen kissing Hailey on her face while she blushes. Justin Beiber captioned his picture as, "My whole other half".

In this monochromic picture, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber posed on the streets. The pop singer in a classic look, wore check pants and casual jacket paired with socks and sliders. On the other hand, the supermodel posed in a chic winter outfit sported with sneakers.

This series of pictures are from the grand wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Here, Hailey is seen in her gorgeous wedding dress posing in a quirky way with Justin, while he looks stunning in his wedding suit. The Victoria's Secret model captioned the Instagram post saying, "got some wedding pics back today from @joetermini ❤️❤️ best memory..".

In the recent past, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin posed for a clothing brand together. The couple posed in an intimate way, showing off their chemistry. Hailey stunned in a Calvin Klein co-ords while Justin posed shirtless.

