Justin Bieber And Sofia Richie's Dating Timeline; Check Details

Justin Bieber's relationships have received considerable attention from the media. Currently, the Canadian popstar is happily married to Victoria's Secret model Hailey Baldwin. While his relationship with Selena Gomez was widely known, he has also been in many other relationships.

Justin Bieber also had dating rumours with Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie. In August 2016, Justin and Sofia made headlines with their secret relationship. The duo went viral when they were often spotted posting photos of each other on their social media accounts. Justin Bieber and Sofia Riche had also gone on a vacation to Japan. Read on to know more details about their relationship timeline.

In an older interview with an entertainment portal, Sofia Richie revealed that they went on a romantic getaway for her 18th Birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The model also shared that she had a special relationship with Justin. She further added that the singer was very easy to talk to and she enjoyed his company while in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber and Sofia Riche often posted pictures of each other on social media, which further led to a backlash from fans. To stop the backlash, Justin scared his followers to make his Instagram account private if haters didn’t stop posting disturbing comments targeted at Richie. Eventually, he deleted his account for a while. Justin Beiber and Sofia Richie's romance did not last for a longer period, and reportedly, the duo broke up by September 2016. The designer is currently dating Scott Disick, the ex-lover of Kourtney Kardashian.

