Justin Bieber Shares Health Update Post Facial Paralysis; Says 'I Have Found Comfort'

Singer Justin Bieber's revelation about his medical condition has left his fans in deep shock. The pop sensation who had informed about being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome with a social media post recently shared his health update with fans. Ever since the 28-year-old singer has discussed his medical condition, his fans have been pouring in their concerns for the star while praying for his recovery.

Along with the illness, the Stay singer had also informed about facing paralysis on half of his face. Amid his ongoing health condition, the singer had to postpone his upcoming shows that were a part of the Justice tour. Now, in a new story on Instagram, the singer updated his fans about his health and disclosed how he is dealing with it each day.

Justin Bieber shares health update post Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Post being diagnosed with the illness, Justin shared that he is trying to seek positivity and find strength amid the situation. While explaining all the discomfort he has been facing, he said that he has still been holding himself together. "Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. I’m reminded he knows all of me.”. he stated.

The Yummy crooner continued, “He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, JESUS IS WITH ME.”

Earlier, Justin was gearing up for his upcoming NYC shows at Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, he has been forced to postpone it because of his ongoing health issues. Justin was originally slated to perform at New York City's iconic venue Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday as part of his 'Justice World Tour.' The major update on the postponement was given by the venue's official Instagram post that read, "Due to Justin's ongoing medical situation, this week's Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed."

IMAGE: Instagram/JustinBieber